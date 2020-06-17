Two New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba











108 Shares

WINNIPEG — Two new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 306. The cases are both in Winnipeg and in a male in his 30s and another male in the 10-19 age group.

Health officials say there are six active cases, 293 people have recovered and there are currently no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

An additional 575 laboratory tests were performed yesterday. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 55,097.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.