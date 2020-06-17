Winnipeg’s Outdoor Pools Reopening in July











15 Shares

WINNIPEG — The city’s outdoor pools are preparing to reopen, albeit with reduced capacity due to COVID-19.

Beginning July 3, residents will be able to enjoy heated and non-heated outdoor pools and wading pools.

The city says it will be limiting swim times to two hours and residents are encouraged to pre-book a block of time to swim. Staff will then clean the facilities ahead of another two-hour block of guests.

More details on how people can register for swim blocks will be released closer to pools re-opening, along with pool schedules and admission fees for heated pools.

Swimmers must come prepared to swim as lockers will not be available, and there will be limited use of change rooms, washrooms, and showers.

Social distancing is still required and individuals must maintain a distance of at least two metres from every other individual while queuing to enter the pool, on the pool deck, and in the water; however, this does not apply to people who can demonstrate that they are living together in the same household.

Swimmers will be asked to use the self-assessment symptom checklist at the time of pre-booking, and before entering the pool. According to the city, anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to enter.

Wading pools

Up to 33 wading pools are also scheduled to open as early as July 3. Guests are encouraged to book two-hour swim blocks, while crowd sizes will be monitored by staff throughout the day to ensure proper social distancing guidelines are being followed.

Limited use of washrooms will be available, and staff will be following handwashing protocols and disinfecting surfaces as needed throughout the day and between swim blocks of time.