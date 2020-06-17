Steinbach Man Charged in RM of St. Clements Shooting













Manitoba RCMP have charged a man after he allegedly fired a gun near a home in the RM of St. Clements while impaired.

Police were called to Road 90N approximately six kilometres north of Libau at around 1 a.m. on Monday for a report of a gunshot. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Officers located the suspect a short distance and initiated a high-risk traffic stop.

Police searched the vehicle and found a rifle along with several rounds of ammunition including a spent casing in the rifle.

Jason Shore, 41, of Steinbach has been charged with firearm-related offences, as well as impaired driving. Breath samples provided at the Selkirk RCMP detachment read twice the legal limit, according to police.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.