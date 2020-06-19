One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Manitoba











11 Shares

WINNIPEG — One new probable case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) was reported in Manitoba on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 309. The newest case is a man in his 40s from Winnipeg.

Health officials say there are nine active cases, 293 people have recovered and there are currently no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

An additional 626 laboratory tests were performed yesterday. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 56,317.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.