20,000 Bottles of Water for Main Street Project

WINNIPEG — A city charity that provides services to Winnipeg’s homeless population has a goal in mind.

Main Street Project has launched its annual water drive with the hopes of collecting 20,000 bottles of water.

“We easily go through more than 20,000 bottles of water in a year here at Main Street Project,” said Cindy Titus, communications and fund development coordinator.

“Although the weather is fairly cool this week, before long it’ll really heat up and we want to be prepared.”

Titus says with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fewer spaces are available for the homeless population and they’re spending more time outdoors. As the weather warms up, it’s essential people stay hydrated.

Pandemic aside, it’s also difficult during the best of times for those living on the streets to find clean drinking water. Main Street Project’s van patrol outreach services bring supplies to these groups, including bottled water.

Donations of bottled water can be dropped off at the back of 661 Main Street Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., from now until June 26.