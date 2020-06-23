Youths Arrested After Man Stabbed in Thompson













Manitoba RCMP have made arrests after a 36-year-old man was robbed and stabbed by a group of youths in Thompson.

The assault happened June 19 at around 11:35 p.m. outside of a business on Thompson Drive.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The assault was captured on video surveillance, helping to identify several suspects.

An 18-year-old woman, along with three male youths, aged 13, 15 and 17, were arrested.

The two younger teens have been charged with robbery with a weapon and failing to comply with conditions. The 17-year-old has been charged with robbery with a weapon, while the 18-year-old woman faces a charge of failing to comply.

RCMP continue to investigate.