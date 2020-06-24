New Manitoba Licence Plate Benefiting Childhood Cancer Research











WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s newest specialty licence plate will help fund childhood cancer research.

The “Cure Childhood Cancer” plate was unveiled Wednesday and will be administered by Manitoba Public Insurance.

The cost of each set of plates will be $70, with $30 from every purchase going toward the Madox’s Warriors Foundation. The charity was created in honour of Winnipegger Madox Suzio, who passed away in 2014 at the age of nine from diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas (DIPG).

“Madox’s Warriors are honoured to be collaborating with both the government and Manitoba Public Insurance to bring more awareness to an important and underfunded cause,” said the Suzio family, in a statement.

“We are also very proud to be leading Canada as the first province to bring forth an initiative of this kind.”

The foundation will consult with the Children’s Hospital Research Institute of Manitoba and CancerCare Manitoba to determine how funds would best be utilized prior to making donation decisions.

Approximately 300 children are diagnosed with DIPG each year, usually between the ages of five to nine.

The specialty licence plates are available as of today at Autopac locations.