One New COVID-19 Case in Manitoba

WINNIPEG — One new probable case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) was reported in Manitoba on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 316. The newest case is a man in his 40s from the Southern Health region.

Health officials say there are 15 active cases, 294 people have recovered and there are currently no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

Nearly 400 laboratory tests were performed yesterday.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.