FortWhyte Alive Receiving $8.5M for Environmental Education, Sustainability

WINNIPEG — FortWhyte Alive is receiving more than $8.5 million from the province to enhance its facilities and support conservancy.

Through the FortWhyte Forever Capital Campaign, the provincial government is contributing $4.5 million towards the deep energy retrofit of the interpretive centre exterior and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) in interior spaces and exhibits.

Funds will also be used for the construction of a new Buffalo Crossing multi-purpose public facility, which will feature educational and recreational elements including adventure and nature play areas. Construction is underway and it’s expected to open in early 2021. Project completion is targeted for 2022.

“Now more than ever, we see how important time spent in nature is as it restores us, builds resilience and gives us a sense of hope,” said Liz Wilson, president and CEO of FortWhyte Alive.

“This forward-thinking investment by the province of Manitoba provides stability to FortWhyte Alive and ensures hands-on environmental education, grounded in climate change science, will be accessible for generations of Manitobans.”

An additional $4.7 million is coming from the federal government, while the province is making a $4-million contribution to the FortWhyte Forever Endowment Fund held by The Winnipeg Foundation. This contribution will generate revenue of approximately $200,000 per year to consolidate and replace long-standing annual program support previously provided by several provincial government grants.