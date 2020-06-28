No New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday











WINNIPEG — No new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Sunday, leaving the provincial total at 322. Four new cases were reported Saturday.

As of Friday, there were 11 active cases, 300 people had recovered and there were no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus. Updated data, including the number of laboratory tests performed, will be updated on Monday.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.