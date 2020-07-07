No New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday











153 Shares

WINNIPEG — No new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Tuesday, leaving the provincial total at 325 for the seventh straight day.

Health officials say there are 11 active cases, 307 people have recovered and there are no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

An additional 290 laboratory tests were performed on Monday, bringing the total number of tests performed since early February to 67,006.

Feedback wanted on personal care home visits

The province is inviting public feedback on proposed personal care home visitation shelters. The purpose of the shelters is to support the quality of life for residents by ensuring meaningful connections continue between residents of Manitoba’s personal care homes and their visitors. The province is asking for feedback on design requirements related to physical distancing protocols, personal protective equipment, frequency of use and ways to support quality visits. A survey is available online.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.