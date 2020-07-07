Uber Finally Launches in Winnipeg











Your Uber has arrived, Winnipeg.

After years of waiting, the popular ride-sharing service flipped the switch on its app to Winnipeg riders at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

“Winnipeggers now have an affordable option to help get where they need to go, when they need to,” said Michael van Hemmen, head of city operations in Canada for Uber.

“And for those with a safe driving record, a flexible opportunity to earn money on their own time. We’d like to thank Mayor Bowman, Council, and the Province for their support in bringing ridesharing to Winnipeg.”

Uber obtained its regulatory licence from the City of Winnipeg in June and agreed to terms with Manitoba Public Insurance after a drawn-out negotiation process.

Uber was looking to sign up qualified drivers and offered them a $500 incentive to the first 100 drivers who completed 20 trips following the launch.

The U.S.-based company currently operates in more than 700 cities globally.

“As of today, Winnipeggers will now have Uber as an internationally recognized brand to choose from, and when tourism and travel return to normal, visitors will have even more choice for ride-sharing when they arrive,” said Mayor Brian Bowman.

Winnipeg is currently home to a handful of other ride-sharing services, particularly TappCar, which has been operating in the city since March of 2018.

Uber is here! The first #Winnipeg rides begin at 11 a.m. today. The ride-sharing company will operate in the coverage area mapped out below. pic.twitter.com/1voxiwre62 — ChrisD.ca (@ChrisDca) July 7, 2020