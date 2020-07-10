Human Remains Found in Portage la Prairie a Homicide: RCMP

- 12Shares
Human remains found in Portage la Prairie last month have turned out to be a homicide victim.
Manitoba RCMP say the remains were discovered June 24 near Baker Street.
The identity of the remains is unknown, but the investigation has been determined to be a homicide.
Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying the victim based on the following autopsy information:
- Male
- Between the ages of 20 – 40
- 5’7” – 6’2” in height
- Has scoliosis of the spine (curvature of the spine)
- Brown hair, possibly medium length
RCMP are asking if anyone knows someone that fits the description or has further information on the homicide to contact them at (431) 489-8551, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
