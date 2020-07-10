Human Remains Found in Portage la Prairie a Homicide: RCMP











Human remains found in Portage la Prairie last month have turned out to be a homicide victim.

Manitoba RCMP say the remains were discovered June 24 near Baker Street.

The identity of the remains is unknown, but the investigation has been determined to be a homicide.

Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying the victim based on the following autopsy information:

Male

Between the ages of 20 – 40

5’7” – 6’2” in height

Has scoliosis of the spine (curvature of the spine)

Brown hair, possibly medium length

RCMP are asking if anyone knows someone that fits the description or has further information on the homicide to contact them at (431) 489-8551, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.