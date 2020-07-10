Home » News » Human Remains Found in Portage la Prairie a Homicide: RCMP

Human Remains Found in Portage la Prairie a Homicide: RCMP

July 10, 2020 10:58 AM | News

RCMP Crest Logo

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Human remains found in Portage la Prairie last month have turned out to be a homicide victim.

Manitoba RCMP say the remains were discovered June 24 near Baker Street.

The identity of the remains is unknown, but the investigation has been determined to be a homicide.

Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying the victim based on the following autopsy information:

  • Male
  • Between the ages of 20 – 40
  • 5’7” – 6’2” in height
  • Has scoliosis of the spine (curvature of the spine)
  • Brown hair, possibly medium length

RCMP are asking if anyone knows someone that fits the description or has further information on the homicide to contact them at (431) 489-8551, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.


