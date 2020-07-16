Manitoba Opera Launches Digital Emerging Artists Program











2 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Opera has launched a four-week online professional development program for emerging artists.

The organization’s first such program will be held in August and will choose four participants to hone their artistic skills while developing the tools necessary to create online content.

“We are very pleased to be launching our first online education program for young artists,” said Larry Desrochers, general director and CEO.

“The program will create enriching employment opportunities for emerging and established artists at a time when they need support more than ever.”

The program is open to emerging operatic artists between the ages of 18 and 35.

The program’s core faculty consists of four widely acclaimed professional singers and instructors: sopranos Tracy Dahl and Monica Huisman, mezzo-soprano Marion Newman and tenor John Tessier.

Interested applicants can find out more at mbopera.ca/deap.

Small surplus despite COVID-19 pandemic

The Manitoba Opera saw a significant drop in box office revenue resulting from the cancellation of the spring production of Carmen. Box office revenues decreased to $182,030 from $555,283 in 2018/19.

The company also had to postpone a gala reception for philanthropist and volunteer Tannis Richardson, who was to receive The Gail Asper Award, until spring 2021. In 2018/19, the same event honoured the award’s namesake, Gail Asper, netted more than $173,000.

Despite the cancellation and postponement, the Manitoba Opera posted a surplus of $1,370 on a budget of $1,972,497.

Fall season cancelled, but opera lives on

Though the fall production of Sweeney Todd has been cancelled, Manitoba Opera will continue to present opera throughout the year. Plans are underway for a variety of artistic, community engagement, and education programming. Some events will be online, some live, and others will be a combination of both, depending on circumstances.

For more information as details are announced, visit mbopera.ca.