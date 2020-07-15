Half of Manitoba Drivers Admit to Driving While Tired: Survey













WINNIPEG — A new survey from Manitoba Public Insurance has found nearly half of drivers on the road admitted to being sleepy while behind the wheel.

MPI is raising awareness of driver fatigue as summer holiday road trips are now in full swing. On average, 75 crashes occur each year in the province as a result of some form of driver fatigue — some of which are fatal.

“Survey data confirms people are pushing themselves when fatigues. Raising awareness about this issue is important as we enter into summer where traffic volumes on our highways typically increase as people travel to holiday destinations,” said Satvir Jatana, vice-president, employee and community engagement with MPI.

“Some drivers may be tempted to push themselves to drive for longer periods of time to get to their holiday destinations more quickly, but doing so could lead to unnecessary collisions. Driver fatigue is a concern to everyone on our roadways.”

A total of 800 people were surveyed and almost half reported driving while drowsy/sleepy.

MPI says drivers need to build in time for frequent breaks to ensure safe travel.

Fatigue warning symptoms to watch for while driving include:

Can’t stop yawning

Trouble keeping your eyes open

Can’t remember the last few kilometres you’ve driven

Car starts drifting within your lane

Unable to concentrate and find that your thoughts wander

MPI says if you have any of these symptoms, the best course of action is to pull over in a safe rest area and take a nap.