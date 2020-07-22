Manitoba Reports 8 New COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday











89 Shares

WINNIPEG — Eight new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 374.

Health officials say there are 49 active cases, 318 people have recovered and one person is in the intensive care unit. Seven people have died from the virus.

Wednesday’s new cases include:

• 2 in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 1 case in the Winnipeg health region

• 2 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 3 cases in the Southern Health region

Seven of today’s eight cases are on Hutterite colonies.

The province says recent case counts are reflective of an outbreak of cases in several Hutterite colonies as well as travel-related cases. The investigations are ongoing.

An additional 722 laboratory tests were performed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests performed since early February to 78,283.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.