Winnipeg to Begin Residential Mosquito Fogging

July 22, 2020 12:16 PM | News

A female aedes japonicus mosquito is seen biting a person in this May 2015 handout photograph. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Sean McCann)

WINNIPEG — Recent mosquito trap count numbers have prompted the city to begin residential fogging for adult nuisance mosquitoes on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, the city-wide trap count was 59, moving Winnipeg from medium to high based on Adulticiding Factor Analysis (AFA) factors.

The city will identify which Insect Management Areas are scheduled for treatment at least eight hours before fogging occurs.

Weather permitting, fogging will be carried out until further notice on a daily basis from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Fogging will not occur when temperatures are below 13°C and/or wind speeds are not conducive to fogging.

Residents can register for a 90-metre buffer zone by contacting 311 or emailing 311@winnipeg.ca.


