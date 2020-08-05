New Service Road to Connect Waverley Street to Brady Road Landfill











WINNIPEG — The province in constructing a new service road that will eventually connect Waverley Street and Brady Road, just south of the Perimeter Highway.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler announced the project Wednesday, saying the road will address safety concerns in the area.

“The new service road will greatly improve traffic safety and flow for thousands of drivers who pass through the area on the South Perimeter and hundreds who use the South Perimeter to access the Brady Road Landfill daily,” Schuler said.

The current roadway, which is made of dirt and cannot handle heavy truck traffic, will be paved once complete.

Vehicles will use a traffic signal-controlled intersection at the South Perimeter and Waverley Street to access Brady Road.

Schuler said approximately 1,600 vehicles use the South Perimeter Highway daily to access the City of Winnipeg’s Brady Road Resource Management Facility.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by November 2020, which will allow the province to close the Perimeter Highway turn-off onto Brady Road.

The province also announced the new roadway will be called Ethan Boyer Way to honour a 19-year-old who was killed in a collision on the Perimeter at Brady Road on October 25, 2019.

Last November, the province implemented a speed reduction to 80 km/h from 100 km/h surrounding the intersection to address immediate safety concerns.