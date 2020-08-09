Highway Construction to Begin in Riding Mountain National Park













Construction work will begin Monday on the western portion of Highway 19 in Riding Mountain National Park.

Parks Canada says the highway will be resurfaced with gravel to raise the road grade, and repairs will be made to the guardrail.

Trucks and grading equipment will be working throughout the area from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until the scheduled work is completed on September 30, 2020.

The public is urged to use caution when travelling on Highway 19 and to be prepared for loose rocks, as well as speed reductions that may result in occasional 5-10 minute delays to facilitate the movement of equipment and materials on the road.