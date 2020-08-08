16 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Saturday











136 Shares

WINNIPEG — Sixteen new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 507.

Health officials say there are 148 active cases, 351 people have recovered and nine people are in hospital, including three in the intensive care unit. Eight people have died from the virus.

Preliminary testing numbers show 1,263 laboratory tests were completed on Friday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 100,074.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.