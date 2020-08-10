Man Dies Following Assault by Group of People Near Polo Park











2 Shares

Winnipeg police say a 30-year-old man was killed Sunday after being assaulted by a group of people in the Polo Park area.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of St. Matthews Avenue at around 1:18 a.m. and found the victim suffering from serious injuries. The suspects fled the area.

The man was transported to hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Anthony Evaristo Gonzales of Winnipeg.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

The death marks Winnipeg’s 28th homicide of 2020.