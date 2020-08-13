25 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday













WINNIPEG — Twenty-five new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 603.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 218 active cases, 377 people have recovered and seven people are in hospital, including three in the intensive care unit. Eight people have died from the virus.

Testing numbers show an additional 1,817 laboratory tests were completed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 108,211.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 12 in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 6 in the Southern Health region

• 7 in the Winnipeg region

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.