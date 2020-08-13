$3.6M for More Affordable Housing in Manitoba













WINNIPEG — The provincial and federal governments are providing $3.6 million to ensure more Manitobans can benefit from affordable homeownership.

Habitat for Humanity Manitoba will receive $3 million to support its home-building program over three years. The funding is expected to support the construction of up to 60 new affordable homes with additional support from other partners.

“We are truly grateful for this vote of confidence in Habitat’s program, especially in this most difficult year,” said Sandy Hopkins, CEO, Habitat for Humanity Manitoba.

The organization will identify and work with qualifying families to support their journey to affordable homeownership. The homes are sold at fair market value, without a down payment and with a no-interest mortgage. The mortgage payment is renewed annually and is based on the family’s gross income.

Another $635,000 from the National Housing Strategy will be used to demolish and transfer ownership of a vacant Manitoba Housing property on Watt Street in Winnipeg, valued at $516,000, to Wahbung Abinoonjiiag Inc. The organization plans to redevelop the land into new affordable housing for vulnerable families that are at risk of homelessness or that have experienced family violence.