EV Charging Stations Open in Riding Mountain, Lower Fort Garry













WINNIPEG — New electric vehicle charging stations are up and running at Parks Canada sites across the country, including two in Manitoba.

Tesla recently donated 28 stations to national parks and historic sites nationwide, helping the federal government to further reach its goal of 50 charging stations in the most popular destinations by 2025. The automaker has donated 172 charging stations to the government to date.

The Level 2 stations are available in Riding Mountain National Park (for a total of three) and in Lower Fort Garry National Historic Site.

Each charging station allows an electric vehicle to reach a full charge in 4-6 hours.

By the fall, Parks Canada estimates Tesla’s donation will see charging stations at 38 Parks Canada places.

Vehicle owners can find out where to juice up their vehicles by visiting plugshare.com.