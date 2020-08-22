Winnipeg Goldeyes Top Milkmen 2-1













By Steve Schuster

FRANKLIN, WI – The Winnipeg Goldeyes (25-17) beat the Milwaukee Milkmen 2-1 at Franklin Field on Friday evening.

The Goldeyes served as the home team.

Winnipeg jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs and no one on base, Kyle Martin slugged an opposite-field home run to left-centre. Jonathan Moroney singled through the right side and took second when Logan Hill walked on four pitches. Dario Pizzano hit a groundball to the right side of the infield. Milkmen first baseman David Washington fielded the ball before making an errant throw to starting pitcher Drew Hutchison covering the bag. Moroney scored an unearned run on the error.

Adam Brett Walker hit a solo home run with one out in the top of the fourth to pull Milwaukee (23-20) within 2-1.

Goldeyes’ starting pitcher Brandon Cumpton (2-1) picked up the win, allowing one earned run on five hits over seven and one-third innings. Cumpton walked one, struck out five, and threw just 102 pitches. Cumpton recorded 19 of his 22 outs via strikeout, groundball, or pickoff.

Milwaukee threatened in the top of the eighth, putting runners on the corners with one out before Jose Jose struck out Brett Vertigan and retired Washington on a groundout to first.

Victor Capellan struck out two during a perfect top of the ninth to earn his 11th save. Capellan fanned Dylan Tice on the 10th pitch of the at bat for the final out.

Hutchison (0-1) took the loss, allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits in three innings. Hutchison walked two and struck out five.

Milkmen reliever Taylor Ahearn pitched four and two-thirds scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in relief of Hutchison.

Game two of the three-game series is Saturday evening at 6:35 p.m. Mitchell Lambson (4-2, 3.97) takes on former Major League right-hander Tim Dillard (0-0, 2.70). All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at cjnu.ca.

