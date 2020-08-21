Temporary Road Closures in East Winnipeg













Motorists in east Winnipeg may notice traffic congestion this weekend at the intersection of Fermor Avenue and Lagimodiere Boulevard.

Beginning at 6 p.m. tonight, the city will implement temporary traffic restrictions for paving operations.

Motorists travelling either eastbound or westbound on Fermor Avenue will not be able to cross the intersection. Only right turns onto northbound or southbound Lagimodiere Boulevard will be permitted.

Motorists can continue to travel northbound or southbound on Lagimodiere Boulevard through the intersection at Fermor Avenue; however, traffic will be limited to one lane in either direction, and access to eastbound and westbound Fermor Avenue will be restricted to right turns only.

The restrictions will remain in place until 9 p.m. on Sunday, August 23.

Motorists should expect significant delays, allow additional travel time to get to their destinations and use alternate routes, such as Dugald Road or Highway 59. Pedestrian and cycling access will be maintained.