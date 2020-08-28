More Manitoba Drivers Suffering Catastrophic Injuries: MPI











WINNIPEG — Motorists on Manitoba roads are suffering more serious and catastrophic injuries this year, according to Manitoba Public Insurance.

The public auto insurer says 2020 is on track to be the worst year in a decade for such serious motor vehicle injuries.

“While we’ve experienced a decrease of nearly 22,000 collision claims during the period of January to July 2020, compared to the same time frame in 2019, unfortunately, serious injury counts are dramatically higher,” said Satvir Jatana, vice-president, employee and community engagement with MPI.

As of the end of July, a total of 18 serious and/or catastrophic injury claims, such as quadriplegic, paraplegic, and brain injuries, have been opened with MPI. In July alone, there were nine such claims opened with MPI. In comparison, there were nine and eight serious injury claims during the same time period in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Data from MPI shows 2019 set a new record for the worst year in a decade with a total of 23 serious/catastrophic injury claims opened. On average, there are about 20 such injuries each year.

“These types of injuries typically result in very long hospitalization and recovery time for those affected. The injuries are devastating, often resulting in total or partial paralysis, amputation, serious brain injury or life-changing trauma. In some cases, the injured person may require care 24 hours a day.”

The Crown corporation says while traffic volumes still remain relatively low, many drivers have dramatically increased their speeds.