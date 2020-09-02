13 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Wednesday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 13 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,244.

Health officials say there are 454 active cases, 776 people have recovered and 14 people were in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit. Fourteen people have died.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 8 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 1 new cases in Southern Health

• 4 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Confirmed laboratory testing numbers show an additional 1,584 tests were completed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 139,643.

Case investigations indicate two previously identified cases in health-care workers in the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority are linked to recent outbreaks – one at Fred Douglas Lodge and one at Beacon Hill Lodge Long Term Care Home. While the risk is assessed to be low, the Fred Douglas and Beacon Hill facilities have initiated outbreak protocols in an abundance of caution.

Potential exposures in Clear Lake & Onanole

Public health advises of two potential public exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred. The first on August 21 to 23 at the Canoe Taphouse at 130 Wasagaming Drive in Wasagaming (Clear Lake). The second on August 21 and 22 at the Buffalo Bar and Ten Restaurant at the Elkhorn Resort Spa and Conference Centre in Onanole. Times of exposures are listed online.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.