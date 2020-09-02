Manitoba Provides Back-to-School Guide for Parents and Teachers













By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Manitoba is providing more details to parents and teachers about what can be expected when students go back to school next week.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen says the information package posted on the government’s website will help answer some of the most frequently asked questions.

It includes a guide for parents, information on the use of masks and a COVID-19 screening guide to identify signs and symptoms.

The province has already said masks will be mandatory for students and staff in Grades 4 to 12 and in classes where physical distancing of two metres cannot be maintained.

There is also information on how public health and schools will respond if a student tests positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to parents, Brent Roussin, chief public health officer, says there will be cases linked to schools, but everyone is working to limit spread of the novel coronavirus.

