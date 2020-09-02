Manitoba Prison Officials Seize Over $400K in Contraband











Prison officials at Stony Mountain Institution seized a package on the perimeter of the jail on Monday, containing $420,368 in contraband.

The Correctional Service of Canada says the package contained cell phones and chargers, prepaid SIM cards, THC concentrate, shatter, steroids, tobacco, marijuana, hashish, and rolling papers.

The RCMP have been notified and the institution is investigating.

The CSC has an anonymous tips line where callers can report activities relating to security at prison institutions at 1–866–780–3784.