IKEA Winnipeg Closes for a Second Time as Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19











58 Shares

IKEA Winnipeg has closed for the second time in less than two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on its website, IKEA says they learned of the worker’s diagnosis on Monday and has temporarily closed the store to complete a thorough deep clean and sanitization.

“We are supporting our co-worker to ensure they have everything they need and hope for their full recovery soon,” the retailer said.

“The safety of IKEA co-workers and customers is our top priority and we are taking extensive precautionary measures to reduce any risk of further exposure, always following the guidelines of Manitoba Public Health.”

The store will reopen to customers once the sanitization process is complete. Updates will be posted on IKEA.ca/Winnipeg.

It’s the second time IKEA has closed its Winnipeg store due to COVID-19. A worker tested positive on August 27 and the store was closed for cleaning until August 31.