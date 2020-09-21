‘Most Disrespectful’: Stella’s Employees Go on Strike











140 Shares

WINNIPEG — Employees at Stella’s on Sherbrook voted to strike late Sunday, alleging their employer is “disrespectful.”

UFCW Local 832, the union representing the 39 members, says the strike isn’t over wages, but the “lack of respect that this employer shows to workers.”

“We have been in a constant battle with this employer since the Not My Stella’s campaign happened. A campaign that pointed out the worst of many problems this employer has,” said Jeff Traeger, president of UFCW Local 832.

The union has been attempting to get a deal for the workers at the Sherbrook Stella’s location since June. The union says during the process, the employer hasn’t taken negotiations seriously and has not come to the table with any proposals.

“This employer is one of the most disrespectful that UFCW 832 has ever dealt with. The strength and drive of these members continue to impress me,” Traeger added.

A picket line went up in front of the restaurant at 7 a.m. Monday.

No one from Stella’s immediately returned a request for comment.

Stella’s closed its Osborne Street location in May and will also close its airport location on October 16, citing a drop in revenue and customers due to COVID-19.