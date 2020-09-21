Manitoba Outlines $52M for Safe Schools During Pandemic













WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is spending $52 million to ensure safe and healthy schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced Monday the funding would be on top of the $48 million in savings previously announced.

“Meeting the recommended health provisions requires financial support and we are ensuring that support is available to schools,” Goertzen said.

“We know that teachers, students and staff are adjusting to a different and sometimes difficult school environment and Manitobans are grateful for all of their efforts.”

Goertzen says $12 million of the new funding will be allocated for masks and personal protective equipment, $32 million for school divisions and independent schools to access up to a per-pupil maximum, and $8 million to address serious and urgent health and safety measures over and above the school division allocation.

The funding will also be allocated to enhance cleaning and sanitization, including more supplies and custodial staffing, increased bus transportation capacity, technology-related costs, and ensuring substitute teachers and educational staff are available to keep schools open and children learning.

An additional $85.4 million in federal education funds will be used for further priorities of school divisions, including remote learning.

