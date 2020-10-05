Food Waste Collection Pilot Program Begins in Winnipeg











8 Shares

WINNIPEG — A residential food waste collection pilot project is underway in six city neighbourhoods.

The city will use the next two years to determine whether or not to expand the efforts, which encourages residents to regularly compost their food waste.

About 4,000 households across the Daniel McIntyre, Inkster Gardens, Linden Woods, Linden Ridge, Mission Gardens, and St. George neighbourhoods were pre-selected for the pilot project.

“A plan for organics is necessary as part of the Climate Action Plan and to meet waste diversion targets. Input obtained from this pilot project will be extremely valuable and I look forward to seeing the results,” Mayor Brian Bowman said in a statement.

Each participating household has been provided with one 120-litre green cart, one seven-litre kitchen pail to collect day-to-day food waste in the home, and samples of compostable liner bags for the kitchen pail.

Households were also given a user guide with a full list of accepted items and a kitchen pail sticker showing accepted items for quick reference.

Food will be collected weekly on the same day as garbage and recycling, and be composted at the Brady Road Resource Management Facility.

The city says the pilot project will run through September 2022. City council will be provided with the project’s findings in 2023 for further consideration.