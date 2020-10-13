New Non-Binary Option for Manitoba Driver’s Licences











WINNIPEG — Manitoba drivers who identify as non-binary can now display X as their gender on their Manitoba driver’s licence or identification cards.

Manitoba Public Insurance says, effective today, all Manitobans will have the option to leave their gender unspecified on their licence document.

“This is an important step forward in ensuring that all Manitobans have a choice in whether to display gender information on their IDs, and when they do, to ensure that the information displayed is accurate,” said Allison Fenske of the Public Interest Law Centre (PILC).

“Our clients look forward to continuing collaboration with MPI to best serve the non-binary community and working to ensure systemic barriers are removed.”

Manitoba now joins Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island in becoming the only Canadian jurisdictions which offer customers the option not to display a gender marker on their licences and identification cards.

Customers who wish to change the gender identity marker will be asked to attend an MPI service centre or Autopac agent to self declare. No supporting documentation will be required and the change will be made at no cost to the customer.