Winnipeg Comedy Festival Running Mix of Theatre, Zoom Shows













The Winnipeg Comedy Festival is doing its best to keep the laughs coming amid the COVID-19 pandemic by launching the second phase of its programming.

Although things are a little different this year, festival-goers can still attend in-person shows at the Gas Station Arts Centre, while others can choose to stay home and watch online.

Theatre seating is limited to 40 seats with masks required, as well as having audience members sit in physically distant cohorts of up to five people.

The next in-person show plays Saturday night at the GSAC with a performance of “Erica Sigurdson & Her Underlings” at 8 p.m.

Canada’s queen of comedy Erica Sigurdson is joined by a group of hilarious comedians whose names she totally intends to learn. It stars Adamus, Andrea Jin, Rob Pue, Julian Rowan.

For those who would rather sit on their couch for chuckles, “#LarryLooks Live on Zoom” is Sunday at 7 p.m.

Toronto comedian Pat Thornton and his wife Maggie Maloney decided that to help get through COVID lockdown they’d dress up their baby Larry as a different famous person each day. What followed over the next 100 days garnered national media attention and lifted the spirits of thousands. Hear the story behind the story, live on Zoom from Toronto to the big screen at the Gas Station Arts Centre.

Tickets to Saturday’s show at GSAC are available online. The Zoom show is free, but a reservation is required by emailing [email protected].