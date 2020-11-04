Group Arrested for Night Hunting Near Carberry













Four men from Brandon were arrested Tuesday after allegedly hunting using a spotlight.

Manitoba Conservation and Climate says the group was spotted illegally hunting in moose closure areas in the early morning hours from a vehicle southwest of Carberry along a Manitoba Hydro right of way.

Conservation officers used an aerial patrol and directed additional officers on the ground to the group’s location.

A 2014 Dodge Ram truck was seized, along with two rifles, a spotlight and various other hunting items.

Since the Wildlife Amendment Act (Safe Hunting and Shared Management) took effect on October 10, 17 people have been charged with serious wildlife offences in Manitoba, while 13 warnings have been issued.