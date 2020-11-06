Arson Suspected in Riding Mountain Fire: RCMP











Neepawa RCMP are investigating a suspected arson after a home in the town of Riding Mountain was engulfed in flames.

Police said on Friday that the fire on October 10 broke out at around midnight and two suspects were seen in the yard earlier in the night.

“The suspects are seen moving around the yard and close to the house, and appear to be trying to hide,” Mounties said in a release. “During this time several flashes of flames are seen, coming from the west side of the home. At 11:28 pm, the two suspects are seen leaving the area, walking east on 2nd Avenue.”

No injuries were reported and no one was inside the residence at the time of the fire.

The RCMP is asking the public for any information on the suspects, or the fire. Anyone who can provide information is asked to call Neepawa RCMP at (204) 476-7340 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Neepawa RCMP along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.