Manitoba Remembrance Day Ceremonies Go Virtual













WINNIPEG — With COVID-19 restrictions preventing large gatherings, Remembrance Day ceremonies will be drastically different this year.

Many legions and organizations behind traditional large public gatherings on November 11 are shifting efforts online tomorrow.

Here are some of the ways Manitobans can still take part by joining in virtually:

HMCS Chippawa — Manitoba’s Naval Reserve Division — has prepared for Remembrance Day differently than in the past. The ceremony will be broadcast on their YouTube channel at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Watch here.

The West Kildonan Legion will also be going virtual on their Facebook page at 11 a.m. on November 11. Watch here.

The Royal Canadian Legion Charleswood Branch 100 will be streaming their Remembrance Day ceremony on YouTube starting at 10:30 a.m. Watch here.

The St. Norbert Remembrance Day service will stream live at 10:45 a.m. on YouTube. Watch here.