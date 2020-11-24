Weapons, Drugs Seized from Home in Western Manitoba











Manitoba RCMP have arrested five people after a large drug and gun seizure in Bacon Ridge.

Ste-Rose du Lac RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in the town — approximately 230 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg — on November 20.

Officers seized cocaine, unstamped cigarettes, marijuana and marijuana products beyond what would be for personal use, an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency, several firearms, and soft body armour.

Two men, aged 20 and 52, and a 51-year-old man, all from Bacon Ridge, were arrested at the scene and face firearm- and drug-related charges. Two other men — a 58-year-old from Bacon Ridge and a 32-year-old from Ebb and Flow First Nation — were also arrested at the residence for refusing to leave the scene.

RCMP have released all the suspects pending court appearances.

Police continue to investigate.