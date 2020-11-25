Man Charged After Fatal Crash on Peguis First Nation













A 32-year-old man from Gods Lake Narrows, Manitoba is facing charges after a fatal vehicle crash in Peguis First Nation.

RCMP responded to the single-vehicle accident at around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. They say a man was driving a southbound vehicle when he attempted to move to the side of the road to make room for an oncoming vehicle. The driver lost control, went into the ditch and hit a driveway approach.

His 33-year-old female passenger from Fisher River Cree Nation was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene.

A 33-year-old male passenger from Peguis First Nation received minor injuries.

The driver is charged with impairing driving causing death and received minor injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.