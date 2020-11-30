New Dynacare ‘Super Site’ Opens in River East











6 Shares

WINNIPEG — A new Dynacare lab “super site” is opening today in the city’s River East area.

The location at 103-1455 Henderson Highway is the sixth super site Dynacare has opened this year in Winnipeg. The lab will improve access to important medical tests, such as blood samples, and alleviate waiting times and lineups at other city locations.

The River East location features six separated-areas where technicians can draw blood samples. Plexiglass dividers in the waiting room allow more customers to safely wait inside, while maintaining proper social distancing.

“We are constantly reinvesting in our network to better serve the healthcare needs of Manitobans. That is part of our commitment to the province,” said Dr. Jenisa Naidoo, chief scientific officer and vice-president of clinical development and quality assurance of Dynacare.

“We’re happy to bring this improved level of service to the River East community.”

The Henderson Highway location will operate Monday to Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Another Dynacare lab is scheduled to open in 2021 on Pembina Highway.