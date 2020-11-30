Winnipeg’s Snow Route Parking Ban in Effect Tuesday











WINNIPEG — Motorists are being cautioned about where they park their vehicles beginning Tuesday, as the city’s annual snow route parking ban comes into effect.

In effect from December 1 to March 1, 2021, the ban runs daily from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. and prevents parking on any street designated as a snow route.

“Snow routes are a top priority for snow clearing and ice control to ensure that emergency vehicles can navigate quickly and safely around the city,” officials said in a release. “It’s important that vehicles are not parked on snow routes overnight to enable rapid and efficient snow clearing and ice control of these critical routes.”

Residents are encouraged to check streets for snow route signs or use the city’s online address lookup tool, the Know Your Zone mobile app, the city’s interactive snow route map, or by contacting 311.

Residents can also sign up for email alerts to be notified when a snow-clearing operation is about to begin.