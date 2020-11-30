MPI Issuing Second Round of Rebate Cheques











WINNIPEG — Manitoba Public Insurance is issuing $69 million in rebates to policyholders as a result of fewer vehicle collisions.

It’s the second time this year the Crown corporation is dishing out the rebates, which work out to be about $100 per customer.

“As this pandemic progresses, Manitobans continue to be financially impacted by this crisis,” said Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton.

“This second rebate will assist Manitobans as we all work together in getting through this challenging time in our province.”

An estimated 675,000 cheques will be issued at the end of December or early January.

The rebate comes as MPI sees a 20 percent decrease in collisions from mid-March to the end of October compared to the previous year, as fewer vehicles are on the road amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MPI issued the first rebate of $110 million to policyholders in May of this year. MPI has also recently requested an overall rate decrease of -8.8 percent to the Public Utilities Board.