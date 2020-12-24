Home » News » City Lifts Extended Snow Route Parking Ban

City Lifts Extended Snow Route Parking Ban

December 24, 2020 8:36 AM | News


Winnipeg Snow Route Parking Ban

The City of Winnipeg has lifted its extended snow route parking ban that was put into effect earlier this week.

After the city received between 10-15 centimetres of snow on Monday, the ban was extended from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. to allow crews to clear regional streets.

The ban, which is usually in effect from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m., prevents parking on any street designated as a snow route until March 1, 2021.

Updated information on the city’s snow-clearing operation and winter parking bans can be found at Winnipeg.ca.


Tags: City of Winnipeg | Parking | Snow | Weather

TRENDING VIDEOS