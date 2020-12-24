Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade Launches Children’s Special











The Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade didn’t happen in its traditional capacity this year, but the spirit of the holiday season lives on virtually.

Parade officials have released a 13-minute video aimed at children, featuring entertainer Al Simmons, Filbert the Bear from the Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s “Nutcracker”, Mayor Brian Bowman, and Santa Claus himself.

In the video, host Mark Neufeld and St. Nick spread holiday cheer throughout Winnipeg.

Parade president Rennie Zegalski says none of this would have happened with their title sponsor, Manitoba Hydro.

“We are so thankful for their partnership with the parade,” Zegalski said. “They have always been crucial to the success of the parade but this year, they really went above and beyond to support us, especially with securing so many wonderful guests for our show.”

Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade Inc. is a non-profit organization that runs the annual event.

The video can be viewed at the top of this article or at winnipegsantaparade.com.