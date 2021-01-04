Home » The Canadian Press » Super Site to Administer COVID-19 Vaccinations Opens Today in Winnipeg

Super Site to Administer COVID-19 Vaccinations Opens Today in Winnipeg

January 4, 2021 7:27 AM | The Canadian Press

  • 79
    Shares

By The Canadian Press

Coronavirus Vaccinations

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister got a look at the province’s new COVID-19 vaccination centre at Winnipeg’s RBC Convention Centre on Friday, January 1, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)

WINNIPEG — A “super site” to administer COVID-19 vaccinations opens today in Winnipeg.

The province said last week that final appointments were wrapping up at the immunization clinic at the University of Manitoba’s Rady Faculty of Health Sciences, and that immunizations would move to the much larger RBC Convention Centre on Monday.

Only certain health-care workers whose work involves direct contact with patients are eligible.

The province says over 3,400 immunizations have been given since vaccines arrived in Manitoba in December.

It says thousands of appointments have already been made for this week, and that second-dose appointments will happen Jan. 25-31.

As of Sunday afternoon, the government said approximately 2,000 appointments for vaccinations remained available.

CP - The Canadian Press


  • 79
    Shares
Tags: Coronavirus | Health | Manitoba | Winnipeg | Winnipeg Convention Centre

TRENDING VIDEOS