By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — A “super site” to administer COVID-19 vaccinations opens today in Winnipeg.

The province said last week that final appointments were wrapping up at the immunization clinic at the University of Manitoba’s Rady Faculty of Health Sciences, and that immunizations would move to the much larger RBC Convention Centre on Monday.

Only certain health-care workers whose work involves direct contact with patients are eligible.

The province says over 3,400 immunizations have been given since vaccines arrived in Manitoba in December.

It says thousands of appointments have already been made for this week, and that second-dose appointments will happen Jan. 25-31.

As of Sunday afternoon, the government said approximately 2,000 appointments for vaccinations remained available.