Manitoba Opens Remote Learning Support Centre

WINNIPEG — As students headed back to class Monday on the first school day of 2021, the new Manitoba Remote Learning Support Centre was also operational.

The new centre is providing resources to facilitate remote learning in the province, particularly to students in Grades 7-12, who are learning from home for two weeks following the Christmas break.

“We are excited to see the centre open with staff available to ensure students across Manitoba can access quality remote learning support when they need it,” Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen said in a statement.

“This will provide educators, staff, students and families with more resources to support high-quality remote learning as we deal with the challenges posed during COVID-19.”

More than 100 staff are working at the centre including teachers, instructional coaches, student service professionals and educational assistants, and additional recruitment will continue as demand is assessed.

The centre is focusing on students learning from home, with a prioritization on supporting smaller divisions who may have limited capacity to offer remote learning and students, and families that have registered for homeschooling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Remote Learning Support Centre can be accessed at mbremotelearning.ca/home.