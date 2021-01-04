118 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 5 Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 25,244.

Five additional deaths were also announced:

• A woman in her 30s from the Winnipeg health region • A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region • A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at River Ridge II Retirement Residence • A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Bethania Mennonite Personal Care Home • A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 4,423 active cases, 20,133 people have recovered, and 245 people are in the hospital, including 35 in the intensive care unit. Six-hundred and eighty-eight people have died.

Monday’s cases include:

• 7 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region • 5 cases in the Northern health region • 7 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region • 19 cases in the Southern Health region • 80 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,275 tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 427,476.

New testing guidelines for international travellers

Travellers arriving in Manitoba from international destinations are to be tested for COVID-19 immediately upon arrival, regardless if they are displaying symptoms and whether they are visiting the province or are returning from out of the country. The new guidelines come as several cases of the new COVID-19 variant, first discovered in the United Kingdom, have now been identified in Canada.

Travellers should self-isolate immediately upon arrival back to the province and make an appointment with a provincial testing site or visit a drive-thru test site, and indicate at the time of testing that they have been out of the country and share the location of travel. They should also be tested again after seven days, even if still asymptomatic.

International travellers need to observe the full 14-day self-isolation period regardless of symptoms and test results. Re-testing is advised if an asymptomatic individual develops symptoms at any point, unless the individual had already tested positive.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.