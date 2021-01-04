118 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 5 Deaths

- 33Shares
WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 25,244.
Five additional deaths were also announced:
Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 4,423 active cases, 20,133 people have recovered, and 245 people are in the hospital, including 35 in the intensive care unit. Six-hundred and eighty-eight people have died.
Monday’s cases include:
Laboratory testing numbers show 1,275 tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 427,476.
New testing guidelines for international travellers
Travellers arriving in Manitoba from international destinations are to be tested for COVID-19 immediately upon arrival, regardless if they are displaying symptoms and whether they are visiting the province or are returning from out of the country. The new guidelines come as several cases of the new COVID-19 variant, first discovered in the United Kingdom, have now been identified in Canada.
Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.
