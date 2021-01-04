Woman Killed in Snowmobile Crash on Manitoba First Nation













Two snowmobilers were thrown from their sled on New Year’s Day in an accident in Pauingassi First Nation.

Manitoba RCMP say the driver collided with a fishing boat that was on the shore at around 1:35 a.m. on the main road at the Winter Road access point.

A 20-year-old woman from Pauingassi First Nation was taken to the nursing station but succumbed to her injuries.

A 24-year-old man, also from Pauingassi First Nation, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Both riders were not wearing helmets.

Little Grand Rapids RCMP continue to investigate.