Woman Killed in Snowmobile Crash on Manitoba First Nation

January 4, 2021 1:33 PM | News


Two snowmobilers were thrown from their sled on New Year’s Day in an accident in Pauingassi First Nation.

Manitoba RCMP say the driver collided with a fishing boat that was on the shore at around 1:35 a.m. on the main road at the Winter Road access point.

A 20-year-old woman from Pauingassi First Nation was taken to the nursing station but succumbed to her injuries.

A 24-year-old man, also from Pauingassi First Nation, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Both riders were not wearing helmets.

Little Grand Rapids RCMP continue to investigate.


